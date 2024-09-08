The death toll from floods and rains in Sudan has gone up to 205, with deaths from cholera reaching 185, the Health Ministry has said.

Some 268 new cholera cases have been recorded, including 6 deaths in the states of Kassala, Nile River, and Gedarif, the ministry said on Sunday's report.

This brings the total number of cholera cases in the seven affected states to 5,692, including 185 deaths.

On August 12, the authorities declared cholera an epidemic in the country.

In the same report, the ministry said the number of deaths from floods and rains has reached 205, with 886 others injured.