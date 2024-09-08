Poland's longest river, the Vistula, on Sunday, hit a record-low water level in the capital because of drought, the national weather agency said.

Its level at one Warsaw measuring station fell to 25 centimetres (10 inches), beating the last record by a centimetre, according to the IMGW weather institute.

"It's worse than in 2015 — and the water continues to fall!" the institute added on X, formerly Twitter.

Most of Poland's rivers are suffering from drought, IMGW hydrologist Grzegorz Walijewski told AFP last week.

"We've been dealing with hydrological drought in Poland for a while.