Polls show tight US presidential race between Trump and Harris
Latest polls show a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with Trump having a slight lead as both candidates are gearing up for their crucial debate on September 10.
The first debate on Sept. 10 will be crucial for both presidential candidates. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali Topchi
September 9, 2024

With the US presidential election just two months away, recent polls reveal a tight race between Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with a narrow lead at 48 percent, just one percentage point ahead of Harris.

However, when averaging polls conducted across the nation, Harris has edged ahead with 49 percent, giving her a 2-point lead over Trump.

The poll results highlight the competitive nature of the race as the candidates prepare for their first televised debate on September 10.

Trump-Harris debate

The debate, set to take place at ABC News’ studios in New York, will be a crucial moment for both candidates as they vie for voters' support ahead of the November 5 election.

Nearly 30 percent of the respondents admitted they were not well-informed about Harris's political stance, indicating potential challenges for the Democratic candidate in solidifying her platform with the electorate.

On the other hand, a majority of voters believe they have a clear understanding of Trump's political views.

As the election approaches, both candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns, focusing on key battleground states and undecided voters who could swing the outcome of the race.

