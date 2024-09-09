House Republicans on Sunday issued a scathing report on their investigation into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming the disastrous end of America's longest war on President Joe Biden's administration and minimising the role of former President Donald Trump, who had signed the withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The partisan review lays out the final months of military and civilian failures, following Trump's February 2020 withdrawal deal, which allowed America's fundamentalist Taliban enemy to sweep through and conquer the entire country even before the last US officials flew out on 30 August 2021. The chaotic exit left behind many American citizens, Afghan battlefield allies, women activists, and others at risk from the Taliban.

However, the House Republicans' report breaks little new ground, as the withdrawal has been exhaustively litigated through several independent reviews.

Previous investigations and analyses have pointed to a systemic failure spanning the last four presidential administrations and concluded that Biden and Trump share the heaviest blame.

Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who led the investigation as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the GOP review reveals that the Biden administration “had the information and opportunity to take necessary steps to plan for the inevitable collapse of the Afghan government, so we could safely evacuate US personnel, American citizens, green card holders, and our brave Afghan allies.”

“At each step of the way, however, the administration picked optics over security,” he said in a statement.

America's longest war

McCaul earlier in the day denied that the timing of the report's release ahead of the presidential election was political, or that Republicans ignored Trump's mistakes in the US withdrawal.

Defending the administration after the release of the report, a State Department spokesman said that Biden acted in the US's best interest in finally ending the country's war in Afghanistan.

The spokesman, Matthew Miller, said in a statement that Republicans produced a narrative “meant only to harm the Administration, instead of seeking to actually inform Americans on how our longest war came to an end.”

House Democrats in a statement said the report by their Republican colleagues “cherry-picked witness testimony to exclude anything unhelpful to a predetermined, partisan narrative about the Afghanistan withdrawal” and ignored facts about Trump's role.