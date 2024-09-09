TÜRKİYE
Türkiye wants to bring Aysenur home for burial
Turkish foreign ministry is actively working to repatriate the body of Turkish-American activist at the request of her family.
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that efforts are ongoing to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, to Türkiye.  / Photo: AP / AP
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 9, 2024

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that efforts are being made to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi to Türkiye.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Ankara is exploring all available options to expedite the process for her body's repatriation, said Oncu Keceli, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

"As of yesterday (Sunday), road crossings from Palestine to Jordan were closed by Israeli authorities. In light of this, and at the request of her family, we are currently considering the option of transporting the body directly to Türkiye by air to avoid any further delays," he added.

The Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem is in contact with local authorities to facilitate the process, ensuring that all necessary procedures are completed as quickly as possible. "Our consulate is closely monitoring the situation to ensure a swift resolution," Keceli said.

In coordination with the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles, arrangements have also been made for Eygi's family members to travel to Türkiye.

According to the family’s wishes, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi will be laid to rest in the Didim district of Aydin province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
