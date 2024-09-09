The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that efforts are being made to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi to Türkiye.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Ankara is exploring all available options to expedite the process for her body's repatriation, said Oncu Keceli, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

"As of yesterday (Sunday), road crossings from Palestine to Jordan were closed by Israeli authorities. In light of this, and at the request of her family, we are currently considering the option of transporting the body directly to Türkiye by air to avoid any further delays," he added.