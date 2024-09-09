Microplastic particles turned up in the vast majority of waste samples taken from Hong Kong wildlife in a Greenpeace study, the group said, suggesting that animals still ingest plastics even if they are not feeding in urban areas.

The report was released on Monday, ahead of November talks in South Korea, where governments will be looking to seal a potentially groundbreaking deal tackling the problem of plastic pollution.

The scale of the issue is vast — microplastics have been found in the deepest ocean trenches, on the highest mountain peaks, in the atmosphere, and even in breastmilk.

Though best known as a city of skyscrapers, Hong Kong is also home to huge swathes of undeveloped countryside home to animals like buffalo, boars, wild cattle, macaques and porcupines— the species included in the Greenpeace survey.

The group, alongside researchers from local and Taiwanese universities, collected 100 faeces samples from seven locations in 2022, and found 85 percent of them contained microplastics, Greenpeace said in a press release.

Impacts on human health, environment

"The findings of this study are important, proving that wild animals can ingest microplastics in the countryside, where it is away from urban areas and human activities," said researcher Christelle Not of the University of Hong Kong.

"As an increasing number of studies find microplastics in various natural environments, wildlife, and even human bodies, plastic pollution has become a global issue that urgently needs to be addressed," she added, calling for "a strong global plastic treaty" help meet reduction targets.