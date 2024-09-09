Turkish Paralympic athletes won accolades after they bagged a record number of medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Türkiye won 28 medals: six gold, ten silver, and twelve bronze. The country had sent 94 athletes to the competition.

The achievement marks a remarkable leap from the three gold medals it won in Rio 2016.

Umut Unlu made history

National para swimmer Umut Unlu etched his name in Turkish sports history with gold letters at Paris 2024.

At just 23 years old, Umut won 2 gold medals in the 50m and 200m freestyle S3 categories, becoming the first Turkish athlete to win two gold medals in the same Paralympic Games.

The Women's Goalball National Team, on the other hand, retained its title at Paris 2024, winning gold for the third consecutive time, following victories at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

First of many to come

Oznur Cure Girdi ended Türkiye's long wait for a gold medal in para archery.

After Gizem Girismen won Türkiye's first gold in para archery in Beijing in 2008, Oznur claimed gold in women's compound bow after 16 years.

Türkiye also won its first Paralympic gold medals in taekwondo and judo.

Mahmut Bozteke won gold in the men’s 63 kg K44 taekwondo category, and Ibrahim Bolukbasi won gold in the 90 kg J2 judo category.

In addition to para archery and para taekwondo, Türkiye also secured its first-ever gold medal in para swimming.

In wheelchair fencing, Hakkan Akkaya's bronze medal became Türkiye's first.

Medals in 10 different branches

Türkiye set a record by winning medals in 10 different games. Competing in 15 disciplines at Paris 2024, Türkiye achieved success by earning medals in 10 of them.