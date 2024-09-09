The Kremlin has said on Monday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was right to want a thorough investigation into a 2022 attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines despite what it said were attempts by some Western powers to hush up what really happened.

Scholz said in an interview with German television over the weekend that Berlin's investigation would make sure that nothing was concealed and do its best to ensure that those responsible for the blasts were punished.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that Germany has not been doing enough to investigate the explosions, which in September 2022 ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that were built to carry Russian gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed Scholz's latest comments.

"We absolutely agree that the terrorist attack, the sabotage of the Nord Streams must be thoroughly investigated, despite the desperate attempts of some states involved in this story to hush it up," Peskov told reporters on Monday, without naming the countries he was accusing o f a cover-up.

"Under no circumstances should this (a cover-up) be allowed to happen," he said.