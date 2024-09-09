The EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement has expressed hope for further steps in EU-Türkiye relations, saying they want to "re-energise" bilateral ties with Türkiye.

"We are actively engaged with Ankara to re-energise our bilateral relations," Oliver Varhelyi told in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Monday during the Interparliamentary Conference for the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

"After five years, we just had a productive exchange with the Turkish Foreign Minister (Hakan Fidan) at the latest Gymnich meeting at the end of August," he noted, expressing his hope for further high-level dialogues, gradual re-engagement of the European Investment Bank, and relaunching the discussion on the mandate for the modernisations of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union.

Türkiye's invitation to the Gymnich meetings comes after a five-year hiatus.

Varhelyi added: "I do hope that all this is going to be reality in the very near future."