TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
EU aims to 're-energise' bilateral ties with Türkiye, says Commissioner
Oliver Varhelyi expresses hope for relaunching discussion on mandate for modernisations of EU-Türkiye Customs Union.
EU aims to 're-energise' bilateral ties with Türkiye, says Commissioner
Türkiye's invitation to the Gymnich meetings comes after a five-year hiatus./ Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
September 9, 2024

The EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement has expressed hope for further steps in EU-Türkiye relations, saying they want to "re-energise" bilateral ties with Türkiye.

"We are actively engaged with Ankara to re-energise our bilateral relations," Oliver Varhelyi told in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Monday during the Interparliamentary Conference for the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

"After five years, we just had a productive exchange with the Turkish Foreign Minister (Hakan Fidan) at the latest Gymnich meeting at the end of August," he noted, expressing his hope for further high-level dialogues, gradual re-engagement of the European Investment Bank, and relaunching the discussion on the mandate for the modernisations of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union.

Türkiye's invitation to the Gymnich meetings comes after a five-year hiatus.

Varhelyi added: "I do hope that all this is going to be reality in the very near future."

RECOMMENDED

Enlargement is 'inevitable'

Ankara’s EU membership negotiations started in 2005 but entered a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus issue and political opposition to Türkiye’s membership by several member states.

During his speech, Varhelyi highlighted the EU's enlargement policy as "a top priority" for the bloc, saying enlargement has become "inevitable," because there is no peace, prosperity, security of Europe without enlargement.

"It's no longer the question whether we will have enlargement. The question is when we will have enlargement," he added, recalling that in 2019, at the beginning of the commission's mandate, there were five candidate countries, and now there are nine.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine are nine current candidate countries.

Kosovo applied in December 2022, and is considered a potential candidate by the bloc.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire