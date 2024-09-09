WORLD
3 MIN READ
States must not accept Israel's blatant disregard for international law: UN
"It seems to me we are at a fork in the road. We can either continue on our current path — a treacherous 'new normal' — and sleepwalk into a dystopian future."
States must not accept Israel's blatant disregard for international law: UN
UN rights chief Volker Turk cited an opinion released by the UN top court in July that called Israel's occupation illegal and said this situation must be "comprehensively addressed". / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2024

The UN human rights chief has said that ending the nearly year-long Israeli war in Gaza is a priority and he asked countries to act on what he called Israel's "blatant disregard" for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Ending that war and averting a full-blown regional conflict is an absolute and urgent priority," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a speech at the start of the five-week UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Monday.

"States must not — cannot — accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the (UN) Security Council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation."

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials, since Israel unleashed a military campaign in October 2023.

RelatedGaza residents craft wooden clogs amid Israeli war, blockade

Surge in violence

RECOMMENDED

The war has also fuelled a surge in violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Turk cited an opinion released by the UN top court in July that called Israel's occupation illegal and said this situation must be "comprehensively addressed". Israel has rejected the opinion and called it one-sided.

Turk's comments were given in a broad speech marking the mid-way point of his four-year term as UN rights chief where he described massive challenges around the world and a crisis of political leadership. The session will also debate crises in Sudan, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"It seems to me we are at a fork in the road. We can either continue on our current path — a treacherous 'new normal' — and sleepwalk into a dystopian future," he said in a speech met with applause from diplomats.

RelatedUN expert slams Netanyahu's 'starvation campaign' in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire