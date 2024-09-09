Iran has rejected Western accusations that it sent arms to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

"We strongly reject the claims of Iran's role in exporting arms to one side of the war," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani told a news conference on Monday.

"Iran's accusers are the ones who are among the biggest arms exporters to one side of the war," he added, reiterating that Tehran "is not part of the war" in Ukraine.

The European Union said its allies had shared intelligence that Iran supplied Russia with ballistic missiles. It warned new sanctions could be imposed on Tehran if the deliveries were confirmed.

Russia and Iran are both under international sanctions that restrict trade, but they have forged strong ties in various sectors, including military cooperation.

Kiev and its allies in many Western capitals have accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with weapons for use in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Iran has repeatedly denied the allegations.