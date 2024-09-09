Palestinian eyewitness Mounir Khdair has said that the Israeli sniper who killed Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank cried out for joy after shooting her.

"After shooting her, he was happy, he shouted for joy," Khdair said.

Jonathan Pollak, an Israeli activist who has been taking part in protests against Israel in the region for many years, said that on the day of the shooting in the village of Beita, near Nablus, soldiers quickly dispersed protesters after Friday prayers in the village with tear gas and live bullets.

He added: “The soldier who did this took a kill shot. That kill shot was no isolated incident. It happens in the context of the escalation and violence in the West Bank. The bullet that killed Aysenur is the same bullet that killed people in Nur Shams and Jenin."

"It’s the same bullet that killed a 13-year-old girl the same day just a few kilometres south of here. These are the same American-funded bullets that Israel uses to perpetrate genocide in Gaza with complete impunity."

"It's time this murder leads to accountability"