Poliovirus was detected for the first time this century in Gaza over the summer, recently paralysing a 10-month old infant. Poor sanitation and unhygienic conditions created by Israel's destructive war that began in October has allowed the disease to steadily spread through the enclave.

Health officials around the world have expressed horror about the return of polio in Gaza. But Cuba is one of the few nations to have drawn a straight line from the crisis to the cause of that crisis.

In a statement on X in July, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that "Genocide of Israel against the people of #Palestine in #Gaza is the cause of the polio epidemic that threatens Palestinians."

This wouldn't be the first time the Caribbean state has condemned Israel's violent and genocidal tactics against the Palestinian people, including purposeful starvation and the bombing of vital infrastructure.

Longtime champion

Cuba has served as an historic ally of Palestine both in political and humanitarian terms, since the United Nations first carved up the holy-land under the 1947 Partition Plan.

It was the only Latin American country to vote against the partition. At the time, its representative Ernesto Dihigo noted, "We have solemnly proclaimed the principle of free determination of the peoples, but we see with great alarm that, when the moment to apply it comes, we forget it."

A more operational form of support would take shape after Ernesto Che Guevara - an Argentine doctor by profession, better known for his role in the Cuban revolution - visited Gaza on June 18,1959.

Here, Che met with Palestinian revolutionary leaders, touring the refugee camps and discussing anti-colonial resistance. It is said that Che asked, "Where are the training camps? Where are the factories to manufacture arms? Where are people's mobilisation centres?"

Cuba offered guerrilla training to Palestinian anti-colonial movements, but also to invest in both the education and healthcare of Palestinians.

In October 1979, President Fidel Castro addressed the Palestinian people's plight by comparing it to other colonised nations, stating, "No more brutal dispossession of the rights to peace and existence of a people has been committed in this century…I cannot remember anything more similar in our contemporary history than the eviction, persecution and genocide carried out today by imperialism and Zionism against the Palestinian people."

Under Fidel's leadership, the island nation continued to offer both forms of social care to Palestinians and its own people.

Stepping back a bit, it's important to note that during Cuba's revolution against the US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1953, it would be Fidel who would fight back by prioritising action on housing, unemployment and education and healthcare.