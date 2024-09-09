Germany will reintroduce controls at all land borders to reduce irregular migration, the country’s interior minister has announced.

"We are strengthening internal security and continuing our hard line against irregular migration," Nancy Faeser told reporters in Berlin on Monday, adding that controls will be in place at all borders beginning next Monday.

"We need stricter controls at our national borders until we would be able to ensure strong protection of the EU's external borders. Our controls at the borders will also make it possible to turn away irregular migrants," she said.

Faeser recalled that temporary border controls were already in place at the country’s borders with Switzerland, Poland, and the Czech Republic, and 30,000 irregular migrants were turned away since October.

She said Berlin informed the European Commission on Monday that it will now extend these controls to the country’s borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark for six months.

Growing pressure