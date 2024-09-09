More than a dozen people associated with the French far-right group Action des Forces Operationnelles (AFO) will soon appear in a terrorism trial for commiting suspected acts of anti-Muslim violence, including a conspiracy to kill 200 Muslim preachers.

The proceedings, which have been ordered but not scheduled, will focus on attacks planned between 2017 and 2018, and come as the country witnesses a dramatic rise in anti-Muslim violence since Israel's Gaza onslaught began in October 2023.

But despite being a small step in the right direction, the long overdue trial struggles to strike at the heart of a much larger problem: state tolerance for rising anti-Muslim violence in France.

The country's treatment of anti-Muslim groups and the way it approaches Muslim rights and liberties are like night and day. The AFO trial simply brings those double standards out into the open, and exposes the government’s role in contributing to anti-Muslim violence over the past several months.

Far from justice

According to prosecutors, the AFO was planning to kill 200 Muslim preachers and launch grenade attacks against Muslim community members. It planned to engage long-range shooters in a terrorist attack against a mosque in Clichy-la-Garenne, Paris and use female members to poison halal foods in supermarkets.

However, because the plans were not actually carried out, the criminal acts were reclassified as "misdemeanours," laying the groundwork for a shorter prison sentence – if any.

This decision seems risky, particularly at such a politically volatile moment. The sudden reclassification could have an empowering effect on other anti-Muslim groups that are set to face trial. Consider the "Barjols."

Its members have conflated terrorism with Islam in the past and expressed a desire to burn Muslims. Group members are now set to enter trial next month, and if the AFO's attempt at anti-Muslim massacres can be explained away as misdemeanors, the Barjols could avoid accountability through a similar precedent.

A threatened French Muslim community doesn't deserve these contradictions. Given that anti-Muslim violence has risen sharply over the past year, the state owes a concrete assurance that the freedoms and liberties of Muslims are well protected from far-right violence.

For instance, the French Muslim Council received 42 threatening letters, and over a dozen mosques have been vandalised since Israel began its war on Gaza in October. A Franco-Turkish cultural association in Loiret was targeted last year, alongside the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB) in southern France.

According to the Council of Europe Commission against Racism, there has been a surge in anti-Muslim incidents since last October, and Muslims wearing religious symbols were at times associated with terrorism and extremism.

Islam and the state

France is home to six million Muslims, or about 7 to 10 percent of its population. Many officials have long seen the community to be a threat to France's "secular values."

The country already has legislation that stigmatises Islam in the form of hijab bans, expanding surveillance of mosques, and tightening state control over community organisations.

Things have gotten worse since October.

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, critics say France used the need to maintain security as a cover to crack down on its Muslim constituents.