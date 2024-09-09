Demoralised by the Biden administration's handling of the Israeli genocidal war in besieged Gaza, Palestinian American Samia Assed found in Vice President Kamala Harris' ascension — and her running mate pick — "a little ray of hope."

That hope, she said, shattered during last month's Democratic National Convention, where a request for a Palestinian American speaker was denied and listening to Harris left her feeling like the Democratic presidential nominee will continue the US policies that have outraged many in the anti-war camp.

"I couldn't breathe because I felt unseen and erased," said Assed, a community organiser in New Mexico.

Under different circumstances, Assed would have revelled in the groundbreaking rise of a woman of colour as her party's nominee. Instead, she agonises over her ballot box options.

For months, many Palestinian Americans have been contending with the double whammy of the rising Palestinian death toll and suffering in Gaza and their own government's support for Israel in the mass slaughter of some 41,000 Palestinians — a conservative estimate, according to many experts.

Alongside pro-Palestine allies, they've grieved, organised, lobbied and protested as the killings and destruction unfolded on their screens or touched their own families. Now, they also wrestle with tough, deeply personal voting decisions, including in battleground states.

"It's a very hard time for Palestinian youth and Palestinian Americans," Assed said. "There's a lot of pain."

Without a meaningful change, voting for Harris would feel "like a jab in the heart," she said. At the same time, Assed, a lifelong Democrat and feminist, would like to help block another Donald Trump presidency and remain engaged with the Democrats "to hold them liable," she said.

"It's really a difficult place to be in."

She's not alone.

'Betrayed and neglected'

In Georgia, the Gaza bloodshed has been haunting Ghada Elnajjar.

She said the war claimed the lives of more than 100 members of her extended family in Gaza, where her parents were born.

She saw missed opportunities at the DNC to connect with voters like her. Besides the rejection of the request for a Palestinian speaker, Elnajjar found a disconnect between US policies and Harris' assertion that she and President Joe Biden were working to accomplish a ceasefire and hostage deal.

"Without stopping US financial support and military support to Israel, this will not stop," said Elnajjar, who in 2020 campaigned for Biden. "I'm a US citizen. I'm a taxpayer ... and I feel betrayed and neglected."

She'll keep looking for policy changes, but, if necessary, remain "uncommitted," potentially leaving the top of the ticket blank. Harris must earn her vote, she said.

While Harris' recent rhetoric on Palestinian suffering has been viewed as empathetic by some who had soured on Biden over the war, the lack of a concrete policy shift appears to have increasingly frustrated many of those who want the war to end.

Layla Elabed, a Palestinian American and co-director of the Uncommitted National Movement, said the demand for a policy shift remains.

Nationally, "uncommitted" has garnered hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries.