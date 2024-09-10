The Israeli army killed three captives, including two soldiers, in an air strike on besieged Gaza in December last year and concealed it from the public, local Israeli media reported.

Israel's Channel 12 said on Monday the three Israeli captives — Nik Beizer, Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano — were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a senior military leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in northern Gaza.

According to the channel, the Israeli army had known the details of their deaths since February but chose not to publicise them.

In mid-December, the army said it retrieved the bodies of three Israelis from a tunnel who were captured alive by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Commenting on the report, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the army is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three Israelis and will present the results to their families.

