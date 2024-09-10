WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia says shot down 70+ Ukrainian drones, woman killed in Moscow
Russian air defences shoot down 12 drones over Moscow, 59 over Bryansk, and two more in Tula, authorities say. Meanwhile, Ukraine says it repelled Russian drone attack on capital Kiev.
Russia says shot down 70+ Ukrainian drones, woman killed in Moscow
Ukrainian service members ride on tanks during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 10, 2024

Russian air defences have shot down more than 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, local authorities and state media claimed, including 12 in the skies around capital Moscow.

Twelve drones were also shot down in the Moscow region, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.

The drones were destroyed in the Lyubertsy and Ramenskoye districts of the Moscow region, as well as in the Podolsk city district, Sobyanin said.

As a result of the attack, three airports around Moscow suspended flights, according to their websites. Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow also left a woman died, Moscow's governor said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine air defence units were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attack on Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

RelatedRussia claims control of key town in eastern Ukraine
RECOMMENDED

Drone attacks elsewhere

In the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, "59 enemy aircraft-type UAVs have been intercepted and destroyed", regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"There are no casualties or damage," he added.

Two more Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the region of Tula, south of Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine and Russia routinely carry out nighttime drone attacks on each other's territory.

Kiev's SBU security services said on Saturday they had struck an ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh region in a drone attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire