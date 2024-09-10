Junior doctors in India's state of West Bengal has vowed to keep up a protest strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor unless their demands were met, flouting a Supreme Court deadline.

Hundreds of doctors on Tuesday are demanding better security at hospitals and justice for the woman, found dead on August 9 in a classroom at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the state's capital.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front said it would "consider" the court's order only if its demands were tackled by the deadline.

"Otherwise, we will understand that the government does not wish to end the deadlock," the group, which represents about 7,000 physicians in the state, said in a statement on Monday.

"In that case, we will hold the government responsible for the situation arising across the state."