US-Greek Cypriot defence pact poised to ignite Turkish backlash
Ankara has yet to issue an official response, but Türkiye has in the past raised concerns about US military cooperation with Greek-administered Southern Cyprus.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) was divided by the UN-regulated buffer zone, called "Green Line". / Source: TRT World / TRT World
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 10, 2024

The United States and the Greek Cypriot administration say they have signed a new roadmap for enhancing defence cooperation that will strengthen military ties between the two sides.

The agreement, inked by Greek Cypriot Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander in the Greek part of divided Lefkosa city on Monday, marks the latest step in a growing defence partnership that is sure to anger Turkish officials.

While Türkiye has yet to issue an official response, Ankara has strongly criticized similar moves in the past.

Türkiye has previously expressed strong concerns over US military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, particularly following two key moves: the lifting of a decades-old US arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration in September 2022, and the pairing of Greek-administered Southern Cyprus with the New Jersey National Guard under the State Partnership Program a month later.

Both decisions were met with harsh objections from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as they were seen as destabilising actions that could fuel tensions in the already divided island.

The defence agreements, including the latest roadmap, could further undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The differences between the two sides have persisted for decades despite numerous UN mediation attempts.

Türkiye is concerned that the deepening US-Greek Cypriot defence relationship may shift the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean, complicating regional dynamics and threatening its security interests.

Given the history of strained relations, a strong reaction from Türkiye to this latest defence deal is widely anticipated.

Ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s caused Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.​​​​​​​

