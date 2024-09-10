Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent attack on civilian tents in Khan Younis, a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza.

The assault resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and has been described by Turkish officials as a horrific act of violence.

In a statement released by the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Türkiye denounced the attack as a “massacre,” accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of committing what it termed a "new crime" against humanity.

"The genocidal Netanyahu government has added a new crime to its list of war crimes," the foreign ministry said.

"Those who commit these crimes will be held accountable before international law."