Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the Islamic world will do “whatever it takes” to protect “the Islamic identity" of al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites for Muslims.

“The Muslim world will do whatever it takes to preserve the Islamic identity of Haram al Sharif with the same spirit,” said Fidan on Tuesday during his address at the 162nd meeting of the Arab League’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

“We will continue our joint action to put pressure on the international community to reject Israel's actions."

Haram al Sharif is also known as al Aqsa Mosque, which has seen multiple intrusions from far-right Israeli leaders in recent months.

Fidan warned those supporting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying that they are accomplices to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

"They will also be held accountable."

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also urged the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet at the leadership level “without further delay” to help defend Jerusalem against Israel’s ongoing attacks.