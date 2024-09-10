Imane Maarifi was one of the first French people to step foot in Gaza after Israel launched its war on the enclave in October last year.

The trained nurse volunteered for two weeks at the European Hospital in Khan Younis earlier this year, and has been a vocal advocate for Palestine ever since her return, sharing her harrowing testimony at various rallies and even the French parliament.

Last week, Maarifi was arrested by French authorities, who raided her home in the early hours of Sept. 5 and took her away as her husband and two children looked on helplessly.

She was accused of "threatening to kill someone because of their race or religion," charges stemming from a phone call she made to the owners of a venue in Paris that was hosting an Israeli real estate fair.

Speaking to Anadolu in the French capital, Maarifi said her main question to the owner of the venue was whether they knew that they were helping Israel sell occupied Palestinian land, something in contravention of international law.

Their response was dismissive and the director of the salon just hung up, she said.

During her time in custody, Maarifi was questioned about everything from her time in Gaza to her pro-Palestine advocacy in France.

"The police officers took my phone and scoured through my photos and conversations on social media. They asked me several questions about my commitment and support for Palestine, and about the NGO through which I … managed to enter Gaza," she said.

They also took away things like a Palestinian flag, a shirt with 'Free Palestine' written on it, and a heart-shaped pin with the Arabic word 'Houdna,' which means ceasefire, she said.

Most shocking for the French activist, however, were the “intrusive” questions about her family life and children, which had "nothing to do with the investigation."

"I had the impression – and I hope I'm wrong – that this was their attempt at intimidation because I don’t see any reason why someone would ask about my children," she added.

This point was also raised by French lawmaker Thomas Portes, who was among the chorus of voices that condemned Maarifi’s arrest.