In a deadly airstrike on Gaza’s Khan Younis, the Israeli military deployed United States-supplied MK-84 bombs, burying families alive and killing at least 40 Palestinians and injuring over 60.

The attack targeted a tent camp in Al Mawasi, a designated “humanitarian zone” for displaced civilians early Tuesday morning.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, three MK-84 bombs were dropped while civilians slept, creating craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet).

So, what are MK-84 bombs?

A lethal history

The MK-84 is a 2,000-pound general-purpose bomb notorious for its destructive power.

The US first used the bomb during the Vietnam War. It contains over 400 kilograms of explosives and creates a supersonic pressure wave upon detonation.

The pressure wave is so powerful that it can bring down buildings and cause fatal injuries within a 350-meter radius. The blast can rupture lungs, tear limbs apart, and burst sinus cavities, according to the United Nations.

Despite its lethality and the damage it can cause in densely populated areas, the US dropped the bomb during military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.