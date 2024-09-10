About 60 countries including the United States have endorsed a "blueprint for action" to govern the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military.

The Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) summit in Seoul on Tuesday, the second of its kind, follows one held in The Hague last year.

Government representatives said this year's "blueprint" was more action-oriented, in keeping with advanced discussions and developments in the military such as AI-enabled drones being rolled out by Ukraine, which also endorsed the document.

"We are making further concrete steps," Netherlands Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said. "Last year ... was more about creating shared understanding, now we are getting more towards action."

This includes laying out what kind of risk assessments should be made, important conditions such as human control, and how confidence-building measures can be taken in order to manage risks, he said.

Among the details added in the document was the need to prevent AI from being used to proliferate weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by actors including terrorist groups, and the importance of maintaining human control and involvement in nuclear weapons employment.

There are many other initiatives on the issue, such as the US government's declaration on responsible use of AI in the military launched last year.

Difference of views

The Seoul summit — co-hosted by the Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya and the United Kingdom — aims to ensure multi-stakeholder discussions are not dominated by a single nation or entity.