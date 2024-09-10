Germany, France and Britain have condemned what they said was Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and declared new sanctions targeting air transport.

"We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran," they said in a joint statement, adding that they would also "work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said earlier, on a visit to London, that Russia had received shipments of the ballistic missiles and "will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine".

The Kremlin had yet to comment on Blinken's statements but it said on Monday that it was developing dialogue with Iran in all areas. Tehran has denied supplying missiles to Moscow.

Act of escalation

London, Paris and Berlin said that "we now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers".

"This is a further escalation of Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people," they said.

"This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security."

The three countries said they "will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran".