Internet and mobile data services have been suspended for five days and an indefinite curfew imposed in some parts of India's northeastern state of Manipur after student protests over continuing ethnic strife turned violent.

The local government on Tuesday imposed a curfew in the Imphal Valley and surrounding districts and suspended internet services in five valley districts.

After a brief lull, fighting broke out between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities on September 1 and some attacks involved the use of drones to drop explosive devices, killing civilians.

Police had said they suspect that the drones were used by Kuki militants, a claim denied by Kuki groups.

Hundreds of Meitei students took to the streets on Monday to protest against the drone attacks, calling for a change in the leadership of the state's "unified command" that oversees security.

Protesters threw stones and plastic bottles in front of the main gate of the state governor's residence, police said in a statement. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds and about 45 protesters suffered minor injuries, a police officer said.