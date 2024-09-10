SpaceX has launched its historic Polaris Dawn mission - an audacious orbital expedition that will catapult civilians into a high-radiation region of space and see them attempt the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts.

Led by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, the four-member crew aims to journey farther into the cosmos than any other manned mission in more than half a century, since the end of the Apollo era.

On the mission's first day on Tuesday, they will soar to a peak altitude of 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) before returning into a lower orbit.

The highlight of the voyage is slated for as early as Thursday: the first-ever spacewalk by civilians, outfitted in sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits with heads-up displays, helmet cameras and an advanced joint mobility system.

SpaceX has scheduled the EVA for 0623 GMT on Thursday, with a backup window on Friday at the same time.

Since the Crew Dragon capsule lacks an airlock, the entire crew will be exposed to the vacuum of space for the duration of the spacewalk, around 15 minutes, as two venture out, tethered to the spaceship.

"I think the world is a more interesting place when you can journey among the stars," Isaacman said in a video message released by SpaceX. "We will develop technologies and test technologies that will help SpaceX ultimately achieve its long-term ambitions of making human life interplanetary."

High radiation zone

The capsule blasted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida early on Tuesday. Applause broke out across the mission control centre as it separated successfully from the main engine and the first glimpses of Earth came into view.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk joined in the celebrations, a photo reposted by him on X showed.

At its upper altitudes, the capsule will enter the Van Allen radiation belt, a region teeming with high-energy charged particles that can pose health risks to humans over extended periods.