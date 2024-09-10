Excavations in Cankiri, north-central Türkiye, have uncovered the bones of an elephant ancestor that lived approximately 9 million years ago.

The site, known as the "Corakyerler Vertebrate Fossil Site" along the Cankiri-Yaprakli highway, has been the focus of 27 years of continuous excavation.

Led by Professor Ayla Sevim Erol from Ankara University’s Faculty of Language, History, and Geography, the team has unearthed 4,320 nearly complete fossils from 43 different species, including the ancestors of horses, elephants, giraffes, saber-toothed cats, otters, porcupines, bears, and pig-like creatures.

A similar number of unidentified fossils have also been recovered.

In early July this year, the excavation team uncovered bones of elephant ancestors, estimated to be 9 million years old, alongside numerous other remains.

Erol explained that Corakyerler is a rich site for vertebrate fossils, yielding skeletal remains of both small and large animals.