The death toll from Typhoon Yagi rose to 127 in northern Vietnam after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, state media has reported.

A total of 127 people have been confirmed dead, and 54 others went missing due to the most powerful tropical storm of the year, Vietnam News reported on Tuesday, citing the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

Some 764 people were also injured due to the typhoon and flooding.

The typhoon hit the northern Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Phu Tho provinces.

The mountainous region of Cao Bang reported the most fatalities and missing, totaling 19 dead and 36 still unlocated.

Among the casualties, at least 12 people died due to the storm, 72 from landslides and flash floods, six from floodwaters, and eight from the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Thọ on Monday.

The storm also led 85 boats to sink in Quang Ninh, damaging thousands of hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees.

The flood also swept away 1,582 fish farming cages and killed 1,174 heads of livestock.