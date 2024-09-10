Mexico's Senate has called recess on a tense debate of the judicial reforms after protesters invaded the Senate building.

Earlier, Mexican senators hurled insults in a tense session ahead of a vote on judicial reform on Tuesday, with opposition lawmakers accusing the ruling bloc of underhand tactics to ensure they secure the votes needed for its approval.

The vote is expected to be tight, with the ruling coalition formally one senator short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the constitutional reform, which will overhaul the country's judiciary by popularly electing judges and cutting the amount of experience needed to hold posts.

The protesters who invaded the building had earlier blocked roads and waved Mexican flags outside the Senate building in opposition to the reform, which has prompted widespread demonstrations in recent weeks.

Opposition senators said Daniel Barreda, senator of the opposition Citizens Movement party from Campeche, had been detained and accused the ruling bloc of being involved so that he would not be able to vote.

"What is happening today... These pressures, which are real and you know it, are absolutely unacceptable," said opposition Senator Ricardo Anaya Cortes.

Adan Augusto Lopez, leader of the ruling Morena party in the Senate, said the information about the arrest was false and that he had spoken directly with Barreda.

Speculation is also mounting that opposition PAN senator Miguel Angel Yunes has switched allegiance to the ruling bloc over the reform.

While the Senate was in session, Yunes requested medical leave in a letter read by the secretary of the Senate's board of directors. His father represented him as his substitute, with PAN lawmakers booing him as he spoke.