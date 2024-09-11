Wednesday, September 11, 2024

1900 GMT — The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that its negotiation team, led by senior official Khalil al Hayya, met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

1843 GMT — Belgium sends over 500 tents to Gaza

Belgium said it is sending more than 500 tents to Gaza, which has been reeling under an Israeli offensive since last October.

"Belgium sent 511 tents to Gaza, transported with a Belgium Defence A400M from Melsbroek military airport as part of a B-FAST mission to address urgent civilian needs," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Belgium continues to call for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a two-state solution." The announcement came after the recent deadly Israeli airstrike on a declared "humanitarian safe zone" in southern Gaza.

1837 GMT — UN condemns Israeli 5th strike on school sheltering displaced Palestinians

The United Nations said that Israel has struck a school in central Gaza for the fifth time in 11 months that is run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and shelters displaced civilians.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the school was used as a shelter and that information had been previously shared with the Israeli army. He said the UN is "trying to confirm reports that some UNRWA staff members were killed in the attack."

"Our colleagues on the ground are trying to evaluate the situation," he said.

1825 GMT — Gaza ceasefire needed 'more urgently than ever': Germany

Germany described a deadly Israeli airstrike on a declared "humanitarian safe zone" in southern Gaza as "terrible," saying the implementation of a ceasefire is "more urgently than ever."

"Reports about many deaths following the Israeli airstrike on al-Mawasi are terrible," the Foreign Ministry said on X. "The Israeli army is obliged to protect the civilian population as best as possible."

This incident shows there is "no military solution" for Gaza, it said, adding: "We need a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of the hostages more urgently than ever, so that the dying ends."

Stressing that "nowhere is safe" in the enclave, the ministry said: "Humanitarian space is shrinking constantly: evacuation notices apply to 86 percent of the area. Humanitarian infrastructure and warehouses must also be left behind."

It said necessary preparations for winter cannot be made under these conditions.

1801 GMT — Israeli killing of Turkish-American activist 'unprovoked and unjustified': US envoy to UN

The United States ambassador to the United Nations denounced on Wednesday Israel’s killing of a Turkish American activist in the occupied West Bank, calling it "unprovoked and unjustified."

"The killing of American citizen Aysenur Eygi was unprovoked and unjustified. No one should lose their life for speaking out and attending a protest," Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US national, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest last Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, outside of Nablus.

1755 GMT — Family of Turkish American activist criticizes Biden, Harris for not speaking to them directly

The family of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Ezgi, who was killed by Israel last week, criticised the Biden-Harris administration for a lack of communication and reiterated their demand for an independent investigation.

"Let us be clear, an American citizen was killed by a foreign military in a targeted attack. The appropriate action is for President Biden and Vice President Harris to speak with the family directly, and order an independent, transparent investigation into the killing of Aysenur, a volunteer for peace," Eygi's family said in response to a statement by President Joe Biden.

Biden said he was "outraged and deeply saddened" but added that her death "was the result of a tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation," citing an Israeli investigation.

1709 GMT — Israeli forces kill six more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed at least six more Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

An air strike in the city of Tubas killed five men and the Palestinian Red Crescent said rescue crews had recovered bodies at the site and had transferred them to a hospital.

In a separate incident in the city of Tulkarem, the Israeli military said troops backed by police and intelligence services killed another Palestinian.

1631 GMT — Israeli soldier injured by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was seriously injured after an anti-tank missile from Lebanon struck northern Israel and 60 rockets were fired into the country within an hour, the Israeli military said.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Abirim, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into Israel and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the army said in a statement.

1522 GMT — Israeli air strike on UN school in Gaza kills at least 14

An Israeli air strike killed at least 14 people, including two children, when it hit a UN school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza, hospital officials said.

Officials from al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said they had received 10 dead from the strike, and another four dead were brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah.

At least one woman and two children were among those killed, and at least 18 people were wounded in the strike, hospital officials said.

1348 GMT —Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught soars to 41,084

Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,084 Palestinians and wounded 95,029 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said.

At least 64 people died in the last 24 hours, it added.

1256 GMT — Iran's president slams the West over the war in Gaza and support for Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian slammed the West, saying that Israel is "committing massacres" in the war in Gaza and using European and American weapons to do so.

Pezeshkian, who spoke in Baghdad at the start of his first visit abroad since taking office, is hoping to cement Tehran’s ties to Baghdad amid regional tensions.

1234 GMT — 'We are too rooted to be removed from our land:'Palestinian envoy to UK

Israel will be unable to remove Palestinians from Gaza because they are deeply rooted in the land, as Israel has tried but failed to do in the past, said Palestine's envoy to the United Kingdom.

Ambassador Husam Zomlot, speaking at the 156th Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the seaside resort city of Brighton, said Palestinians are too resilient to be broken.

"Despite the genocide, despite the ethnic cleansing, despite all the horrors, we are too rooted, like the roots of our ancient olive trees, we are too rooted to be removed from our land," he asserted.

Zomlot said: "We have done it before, they could not erase us completely in 1948, they could not crush us in 1967, they did not wipe us out in Lebanon in 1982 and despite the horrors in Gaza, they will not erase us from Gaza."

He went on to say that Palestinians "will survive this, will rise again and will rebuild Gaza, adding: "As we have been, we will remain in Gaza."

1232 GMT —Qatar urges int'l community to show 'courage, political will' to end Israeli war

Qatar has called on the international community to show “courage and political will” to end Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

"Establishing a reliable international system for protecting human rights requires the international community to demonstrate courage and full political will to move beyond silence and take on its legal and ethical responsibilities," Qatari delegate Jawhara bint Abdulaziz al Suwaidi said during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

This involves "actively intervening to halt aggression against Gaza, ending the Israeli occupation, and providing necessary protection to the Palestinian people who are facing genocide under everyone's watch," she added.

"There is a need for a system that respects the humanity of all people equally and affirms that human rights are for everyone, regardless of race, gender, colour, or religion," Suwaidi continued.

1158 GMT — Serbia, Israel agree to further improve bilateral relations in multiple domains

Serbia and Israel announced that they have agreed to further improve bilateral relations in multiple domains.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said enhancing cooperation between the countries in many sectors, including high-technology and artificial intelligence, is on the agenda of the visiting president’s visit to Belgrade.

In addition, Vucic said, Serbia wants to increase its exports to Israel and attract more investors to the county’s real estate market, and tourists from Israel.

1146 GMT — Polio vaccination campaign reaches over 82 percent of targeted children in war-torn Gaza

An ongoing polio vaccination campaign has reached 82.5 percent of targeted children in war-torn Gaza, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said 527,776 children under the age of 10 received the first dose of the polio vaccine in the Palestinian enclave.

The ministry said medical teams are continuing their efforts “to continue the polio vaccination campaign despite the continuing Israeli aggression.”

"Despite the great danger facing medical teams, families continue to come to vaccination centres to vaccinate their children against polio," the ministry said.

The third and final phase of the campaign began in northern Gaza on Tuesday to vaccinate around 14,000 children against polio. The first and second phases of the campaign covered central and southern Gaza.

1118 GMT — Egyptian president calls for European pressure to reach Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has called for European pressure to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Cairo with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Sisi underlined the importance of piling pressure by the European countries to strike a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

He also affirmed his country's rejection of Israel's use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians.

For months, Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

1108 GMT — Biden seeks 'full accountability' after death of US citizen in West Bank

US President Joe Biden has said that Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American activist of Turkish origin, who opposed illegal Jewish settlement expansion, never happen again, calling her death "totally unacceptable."

In a statement, Biden said that while Israel has taken responsibility for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi's death, the US government expects continued access as the investigation continues over the circumstances of the shooting.

"There must be full accountability. And Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Biden said.

1037 GMT — US' Blinken pledges consequences following Israel's killing of Turkish-American activist in West Bank

Last week’s killing of a Turkish-American activist in the occupied West Bank was "totally unacceptable," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a new interview, also pledging that there would be consequences for the incident.

Speaking to Sky News, Blinken stressed that Israel’s killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was “inexcusable” and raised concerns about its rules of engagement.

"We’ve seen this horrific loss, the killing of a young American-Turkish woman. Just today we got a preliminary investigation that was provided to us. And the actions that were taken are totally unacceptable. I think it goes to, among other things, the rules of engagement that Israel has," he said, adding that a preliminary investigation into the incident had been completed and shared with US officials.

0925 GMT — Israeli soldier critically injured in car-ramming attack in West Bank

An Israeli soldier was critically injured in a car-ramming attack near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.