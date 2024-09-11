The high-stakes presidential debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump has commenced. Hosted at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday's debate is expected to shape the trajectory of the upcoming US presidential election.

With millions of Americans tuning in, it may be the only chance for Trump and Harris to engage directly before voters head to the polls.

Set against the backdrop of Philadelphia — a city deeply entwined with American history — the debate could be a defining moment in the 2024 election campaign.

Live updates👇

Harris, Trump make concluding remarks

The presidential debate between Trump and Harris has just drawn to a close, marking the end of an intense exchange.

In her closing statement, Harris offered her outlook: "We can chart a new way forward," she said.

Harris emphasised the stark differences between them, noting, "We have two very different visions for our country." She asserted her focus is on the future, while Trump remains tied to the past. "We're not going back," she said.

Trump, meanwhile, painted a picture of the nation that is the central theme in his appeal to voters.

"We’re a nation in serious decline. We’re being laughed at all over the world. I know the leaders very well — they call me, they come to see me. They don’t understand what happened to us as a nation."

He concluded his remarks with a sharp jab, branding Harris as "the worst vice-president in the history of our country."

Both leaders cross-talk in fiery exchange

Harris reiterated her mantra, "I have a plan," while discussing the economy. She stressed that Americans are seeking a conversation about solutions, "instead of a conversation that's constantly about belittling and name-calling." Harris added, "Let's turn the page."

Trump fired back angrily, "She has a plan to defund the police. She has a plan to confiscate everyone's guns. She has a plan to ban fracking in Pennsylvania and everywhere else."

The two then talked over each other for several seconds as the moderators urged them to move on.

Gaza war would have never started under my watch: Trump

When asked how he would negotiate with Netanyahu and Hamas to secure the release of hostages and prevent more civilian casualties in Gaza, Trump responded, “If I were president, it would have never started."

He went on to criticise Harris, saying, “When she mentions Israel, all of a sudden she hates Israel."

Trump also commented on Iran, saying, "Iran was broke under Donald Trump. Now, Iran has $300 billion because they took off all the sanctions that I had....Look at what’s going on in the Middle East. This would have never happened.”

Harris hates the Arab population, says Trump

“She hates Israel. If she is president, I believe that Israel will not exist in two years from now,” Trump claimed, referring to Harris.

He further alleged that Harris "hates the Arab population" as well, stating, “the whole place is getting blown up.”

Trump concluded by promising, "I will get that settled and fast," and vowed that the Russia-Ukraine war would also come to an end if he is re-elected.

We need a two-state solution: Harris on Israel-Palestine conflict

After repeating false claims of Israeli officials and media on the October 7 raid by Palestinian resistance fighters, Harris said Israel has a right to defend itself.

"This war must end, and it must end immediately. The way it will end is through a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out. We will continue working around the clock to achieve this, understanding that we must also chart a course toward a two-state solution. In that solution, there must be security for the Israeli people and, in equal measure, for the Palestinians," she added.

I will always ensure Israel can defend itself, especially concerning Iran and any threat Iran and its proxies pose. But we must have a two-state solution, where we can rebuild Gaza and ensure the Palestinians have security and self-determination.

Trump claims he took 'bullet to the head' due to Democrat attacks

Trump accused Harris of fuelling the atmosphere that led to the assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally in July, where he was wounded, and a supporter was killed.

Trump claimed that Harris and other Democrats labelling him a "threat to democracy" incited the violence.

"I probably took a bullet to the head because of what they say about me,” Trump stated. “They call me a threat to democracy, but they’re the real threat to democracy."

Harris says people leave Trump rallies from 'exhaustion and boredom'

Harris said Trump's rally speeches were so boring that his supporters were getting up and leaving before the end, as she sought to characterize him as self-centered and out of touch.

"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about (how) windmills cause cancer," she said during their televised ABC debate.

"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom. And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you."

Trump repeats story on migrants 'eating cats'

Trump vilified immigrants in his presidential debate Tuesday with Democrat Kamala Harris, repeating debunked claims that new Haitian arrivals in US state Ohio were "eating the cats" of residents.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs — the people that came in — they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country," Trump said, contradicting the Springfield city manager, who said such accusations had no basis in fact.