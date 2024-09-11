The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday killed five Palestinians, while the Israeli military said it hit a "terrorist cell".

The five people were killed "as a result of Israeli air strikes (on) a group of citizens in Tubas," Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Jibril told AFP, adding that the dead were "transferred to the Turkish government hospital in Tubas".

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its forces were "currently conducting counterterrorism activity in the area of Tubas and Tamun" and that one of its aircraft "struck an armed terrorist cell" during an operation in Tubas in the northern West Bank. It did not provide any toll.

An eyewitness told AFP that Israeli forces were "storming the city of Tubas and the town of Tammun to the east".

At the end of August, Israel launched a large-scale offensive across the northern occupied West Bank, including the Tubas area, fighting Palestinian fighters and leaving widespread destruction.