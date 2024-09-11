WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada suspends 30 permits for arms sales to Israel
While Muslim advocacy groups have welcomed the suspension of contracts, Zionist lobbyists are miffed over the developments.
Canada suspends 30 permits for arms sales to Israel
The announcement was welcome news to the National Council of Canadian Muslims. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2024

Canada has suspended 30 permits for arms sales to Israel and cancelled a contract with a US company to sell Quebec-made ammunition to the Israeli army, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

Joly was emphatic that the government will not allow Canadian-made ammunition – in this case, manufactured by the Canadian arm of US-based General Dynamics – to be sold or shipped to other countries for resale to Israel.

The announcement was welcome news to the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Canada’s largest Muslim advocacy organisation.

“Minister Joly put out a clear message in stating that Canada’s policy on a weapons ban to Israel remains in place,” NCCM posted on X. “She suggested point blank that the government of Canada was not in favour of any loopholes being used concerning the recent proposed sale of explosives by General Dynamics.”

RECOMMENDED

The sale of Canadian arms from a go-between country for sale in Israel has been a bone of contention. Joly said this type of business transaction like the one by General Dynamics is expressly forbidden.

“As for the question regarding General Dynamics, our policy is clear,” Joly said. “We will not have any form of arms or parts of arms, be sent to Gaza. Period. How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant. And so therefore, my position is clear, the position of the government is clear, and we’re in contact with General Dynamics.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Joly’s words spelt out “a disturbing shift” in Canadian government policy, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

RelatedEuropean countries continue to arm Israel as its attacks on Gaza intensify
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire