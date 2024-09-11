Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday the European Union should "reconsider" a plan to impose tariffs of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric cars.

The European Commission, which oversees the bloc's trade policy, announced last month that it planned to levy five-year import duties of up to 36 percent on electric vehicles imported from China.

The following day, Beijing said it would launch a probe into EU subsidies of some dairy products exported to China.

"I have to be blunt and frank with you that we need to reconsider all of us, not only member states but also the Commission, our decision towards this," Sanchez told journalists in the economic powerhouse city of Shanghai. Sanchez is in China on an official visit.

"As I said before, we don't need another war, in this case a trade war," he added.

"I think that we need to build bridges between the European Union and China and from Spain.

"What we'll do is to be constructive, and to try to find a solution, a compromise between China and the European Commission."