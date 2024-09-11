Australian police used excessive force against hundreds of anti-war protesters, who were rallying against Israel's military offensive in Gaza, at the country's largest defense expo in the capital city Melbourne.

The Land Forces Expo, a defence industry event, saw a significant police presence on Wednesday after demonstrators gathered outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

One of the organisers of the protest, Students for Palestine, blamed the police for the violence and said they used "serious weapons" on peace activists.

“[It] should be banned for use on demonstrators, including pepper spray, which is classified as a chemical weapon,” the rights group said in a statement.

“They hit us with batons, including hitting one man so hard he had to go to hospital and they shot us with rubber bullets,” she added.

Around 1,800 police officers have been deployed to the convention centre where the expo is taking place through Friday.

"The protest is coming at the time of an intense Israeli war in Gaza and Australia’s continuous support for Israeli government," TRT World's correspondent reporting from Melbourne said.

"Thousands of people have showed up and police have been granted special powers under anti-terror legislation to search anyone in the area."

Roads have been closed and traffic was disrupted by the protests, organised by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups.