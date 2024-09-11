TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan aims to deepen strategic ties in Uzbekistan visit
Fidan’s meetings with high-level officials seek to deepen partnerships in various fields for a shared vision of regional stability and prosperity.
FM Fidan is expected to meet Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev where further discussions will take place regarding the institutional strengthening of bilateral relations. / Photo: AA / AA
September 11, 2024

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, alongside Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalin, will visit Uzbekistan on Thursday for a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The visit, announced by diplomatic sources on Tuesday, will feature the first-ever trilateral consultations involving the Turkish ministries of foreign and interior affairs and intelligence agencies.

According to sources, the discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in foreign policy and security, particularly on counterterrorism, irregular migration, and regional stability. Fidan’s visit marks an intensification of Türkiye's outreach in Central Asia, a region of growing geopolitical importance for Ankara.

A key feature of Fidan’s agenda is his meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bahtiyor Saidov. The two are expected to review the implementation of agreements from the Third Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held in Ankara in June 2024.

Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, substantive discussions will cover potential expansions in crucial sectors such as the defence industry, energy, transportation, and education.

The visit also highlights Türkiye’s keen interest in advancing cooperation through regional organisations like the Organization of Turkic States, which provides a platform for both countries to align their strategic ambitions.

Beyond these ministerial talks, Fidan is expected to meet Uzbekistan's President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where further discussions will take place regarding the institutional strengthening of bilateral relations.

A deepening alliance

Fidan’s trip underscores the growing importance Türkiye places on its relationship with Uzbekistan, which has gained significant momentum over the past few years.

Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Ankara in June saw the signing of 18 agreements spanning multiple sectors, from infrastructure development to cultural exchanges. This latest diplomatic push, then, is not just routine engagement but a concerted effort to solidify the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Bilateral trade remains a cornerstone of this relationship. In 2023, trade volumes between the two nations reached $3.12 billion, and both sides are intent on increasing this figure to $5 billion in the near term.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
