Russian forces have begun a significant counter-offensive against Ukrainian troops who smashed their way into western Russia last month, and have taken some territory back, pro-Moscow war bloggers and a senior Russian commander said.

Ukraine on August 6 launched the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two, bursting through the border into the region of Kursk with thousands of troops supported by swarms of drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms.

Major General Apti Alaudinov, who commands Chechnya's Akhmat special forces who are fighting in Kursk, said that Russian forces had taken back control over about 10 settlements in Kursk, TASS reported.

"The situation is good for us," said Alaudinov, who is also deputy head of the Russian defence ministry's military-political department, adding that Russian forces had gone on the offensive.

"A total of about 10 settlements in the Kursk region have been liberated," he said.

TRT World is unable to verify the battlefield reports due to reporting restrictions on both sides of the war.