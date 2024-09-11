Türkiye is interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt to supply hydrocarbon via Turkish Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels, Türkiye's energy and natural resources minister has said.

In an interview on Wednesday, Alparslan Bayraktar pointed to normalised relations between Türkiye and Egypt and recalled that the two countries recently signed energy deals.

He also invited countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to invest in renewable energy projects in the country.

“We will put forward more concrete projects related to these countries,” he added.

“There is a new long-term LNG agreement that we signed with Shell a short while ago and a new long-term LNG agreement that we will sign in the US next week,” Bayraktar said.

“These are the diversification dimensions of the business."

Türkiye long view on oil and gas

Noting that Türkiye has petroleum assets abroad, Bayraktar said that in Azerbaijan, Ankara has a partnership in oil and natural gas resources in the Caspian Sea. “Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli is a big oil project that we have been a partner for a long time."

“We have about 20 percent partnership shares in the Shah Deniz project (in Azerbaijan),” he said, adding that Türkiye has a partnership in three oil fields in Basra, Iraq.

“We have 15,000 barrels of oil revenue per day from there,” he explained.

Noting that Iraq exports over 3 million barrels of oil per day, Bayraktar said: “15,000 barrels is very small. Türkiye needs to get a bigger share from here.”

“We need to be more active, more intense and more active in oil and natural gas fields,” he added.

Role in energy transportation