Türkiye backs Ukraine’s territorial integrity — Erdogan
The Turkish President highlights Türkiye's stance on Crimea, stressing that its return to Ukraine aligns with international laws.
"I believe that additional steps will continue to be taken to strengthen the rights of the Crimean Tatar Turks in the upcoming period," says Erdogan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 11, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Ankara's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence is unwavering," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a video message sent to the Fourth Crimea Platform Leaders Summit

"The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law," Erdogan declared.

He highlighted Türkiye's stance on Crimea, stressing that its return to Ukraine aligns with international legal standards.

Erdogan also expressed confidence in measures being taken to support the Crimean Tatar Turks, saying: "I believe that additional steps will continue to be taken to strengthen the rights of the Crimean Tatar Turks in the upcoming period."

Erdogan conveyed Ankara's desire to end the conflict with Russia, saying, "Our sincere wish is for the war to end with a fair and lasting peace based on Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence."

Annexation of Crimea

Russian forces occupied the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with Russian President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Since then, Crimean Tatars have continued their struggle for Ukraine's territorial integrity against Russian occupation.

Crimea's ethnic Tatars have faced persecution since Russia's 2014 takeover of the peninsula, a situation Türkiye has decried.

Türkiye and the UN General Assembly, term the Russian annexation as illegal.

