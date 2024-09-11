WORLD
Anti-Muslim discrimination on rise in Germany, top official warns
Muslims experience strong discrimination, especially women with headscarves in the labour market, says the head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency.
Ferda Ataman pointed out that many Muslims “experience also discrimination in public spaces.” / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 11, 2024

Anti-Muslim discrimination is increasing in Germany, a top anti-discrimination official has warned.

Ferda Ataman, the head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency, said on Tuesday that the number of complaints “explicitly relate to discrimination based on anti-Muslim racism has increased.” ​

During a press briefing in Berlin, Ataman presented the report on the state of discrimination in Germany.

"What we certainly observe is that Muslims experience strong discrimination. We know this from other studies and the cases we have, especially women with headscarves in the labour market…," she added.

Ataman pointed out that many Muslims "experience also discrimination in public spaces."

She urged the creation of more Turkish and Arabic language counselling centres where Muslims could address their complaints.

Ataman's remarks came in the wake of a recent warning by a leading Berlin-based human rights group, which said anti-Muslim hate crimes have significantly increased since Israel's war on Gaza.

According to the Alliance Against Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Hate (CLAIM), at least 1,926 anti-Muslim incidents occurred in 2023. Hundreds of verbal insults and threats were reported against Muslims, as well as 178 physical assaults, four attempted murders, five arson attacks, and 93 cases of vandalism and property damage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
