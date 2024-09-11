Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has called on the UK to review the country’s unequal treatment of Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking to British channel GB News on Wednesday, Tatar pointed out that one of the injustices is the lack of direct flights from the UK to the TRNC.

Easing the isolation imposed on them would contribute to peace, Tatar emphasised, adding that the unequal treatment of the Turkish Cypriots needs to be reviewed.

Highlighting the benefits of a two-state solution for Cyprus, he said cooperation in many areas such as energy, water, and natural resources will benefit both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

He reminded the UK government that, as one of the guarantor powers of Cyprus island, it has responsibilities and obligations to both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

He called for an end to the injustice.