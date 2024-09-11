Australia has urged Israel to accept the UN Security Council-backed ceasefire deal in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"A ceasefire in Gaza is desperately needed now," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X on Tuesday, as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed to more than 41,000 since last Oct. 7.

Wong said she spoke to her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on Monday night to reiterate Australia’s view that "parties must agree to the UNSC-backed deal" for the protection of civilians, the release of hostages, to enable more aid, and prevent regional escalation.

The Israeli war on Gaza, following an operation by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, nears one year with indiscriminate bombing of the coastal enclave by Tel Aviv.

However, any effort to establish a ceasefire in Gaza has failed.

The top Australian diplomat said that during her phone conversations with her counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Jordan last week, they "agreed (that) a ceasefire in Gaza was key to protecting civilians, securing the release of hostages and reducing tensions across the region."

"Australia will continue to work with countries of influence to press for peace," said Wong.

