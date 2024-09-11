US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced more than $700 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine during a visit to Kiev, aiming to bolster the energy grid that Russia has repeatedly pounded ahead of an expected difficult winter.

The announcement on Wednesday came while Blinken was on a rare joint tour with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy after the two top diplomats travelled together to the Ukrainian capital to underscore their commitment to the country in its war with Russia.

Ukrainian officials pressured the visitors to let them use Western-provided long-range missiles against targets inside Russia.

Blinken said he would "take that discussion back to Washington to brief the president".

"Speaking for the United States, we have adjusted and adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed. And I have no doubt that we'll continue to do that as this evolves," Blinken told a news conference.

The diplomatic visit unfolded as Russia's bigger and better-equipped army bears down on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and pounds the country with missiles, glide bombs and drones that claim many civilian casualties.

Lammy said the 2 1/2-year conflict is at a "critical" juncture following Ukraine's daring incursion last month into Russia's Kursk region, even as it tries to defend against its neighbour's aerial attacks on cities across the country.

"We convey the deepest condolences for the shocking attacks that we have seen, over the loss of civilian life, particularly women and children — horrific, barbaric, unbelievable," Lammy said.

He noted that Britain is setting aside 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) a year to help Ukraine.

Fears of escalation

But relations between Ukraine and its Western partners have been increasingly strained by Kiev's repeated appeals for the West's authorisation to use long-range weapons from the United States and other allies to strike targets deeper inside Russia.

That issue has become more urgent given Russia's latest reported acquisition of ballistic missiles from Iran, but Western leaders have balked at the request, fearing that, if granted, it could escalate the war.

US President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to fire US-provided missiles across the border into Russia in self-defence, but has largely limited the distance they can be fired.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped for changes to those limitations.

"Let's count on some strong decisions, at least," he said. "For us, it's very important."

He said he hoped to speak to Biden later this month, noting that US military and financial support is crucial.