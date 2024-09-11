Tuesday night's debate was an opportunity for United States Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to share their plans for how they would approach Israel's war on Palestinians in Gaza.

In the very few minutes spent on the subject, however, both candidates squandered their chance to distinguish themselves, falling back on disappointingly familiar talking points.

Harris is a member of an administration that has provided a constant flow of weapons to Israel to support the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza for nearly a year. Under President Joe Biden, the US has backed Israel at the United Nations even as most of the world has expressed shock and disgust at the Israeli military's barbarity.

But during Tuesday night's debate, Trump accused Harris of "hating" the state of Israel. "She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," he said.

Harris responded by declaring that she has supported Israel her entire life."That's absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people," she said.

Trump also accused Harris of hating "Arab people," but that was a charge neither Harris nor the moderators thought merited a response.

Ceasefire efforts

Harris was also asked how she would reach a ceasefire in Gaza if she were president and claimed she would "continue to work around the clock" to achieve one. But the idea that Harris or anyone in the administration is working hard on a ceasefire deal is laughable.

The US has continued to ship weapons to Israel even as Netanyahu has been doing everything he can to sabotage the chances of an agreement with Hamas, a fact that's been widely acknowledged by Israeli media.

Harris also said that she would continue working toward a two-state solution, but that is another fantasy. The US has provided weapons and political cover for Netanyahu as he has repeatedly vowed he won't allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, and his position is not a fringe view in Israeli politics.

In July, the Knesset passed a resolution that stated it "firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan." Many Israeli ministers and MKs have also expressed support for re-establishing illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Harris's comments at the debate and in previous interviews show that she will continue Biden's policies of full-throated support of Israel no matter what.

If she really wanted a ceasefire and cared about the civilians being massacred, Harris would pledge to end military aid to Israel, or at least limit it to use as leverage to end the bloodshed.

The Biden-Harris administration could force a ceasefire deal at any time by cutting off military aid to Israel. A senior Israeli Air Force official recently acknowledged that without US support, Israel could not sustain military assaults in Gaza for more than a few months.