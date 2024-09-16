When Russia began attacking Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Vitalii Kravchenko was shocked to see the scenes of mayhem from far away Canada while anxious calls to his relatives trapped in Ukraine remained unanswered for almost two weeks.

"It was the hardest time in my life. You can't imagine what emotions you can experience when, after two weeks, you receive a long-awaited call from your loved ones ... My family was forced to abandon everything they had gained over the years and flee to the west of Ukraine in the name of salvation," Kravchenko, 40, told TRT World in an email interview from Canada.

Kravchenko said he lost his cousins and friends in the war which has already hit the 935-day milestone and consumed the lives of tens of thousands and displaced millions others.

The situation was even more challenging for Yevheniia and her daughter Kit Elvira, then aged 10.

A week into the war, they first fled to Poland and then months later found refuge in Canada, where they met Kravchenko, who married Yevheniia.

"My family is still in Ukraine. I lost my father two months ago. I couldn't even go to the funeral because now women are being registered to fight, and my nephews and friends are at the front," Yevheniia told TRT World.

"Young men are losing their lives, innocent children and people are dying from these missiles. I fled with my daughter to save her from the war and improve her future life."

Kravchenko's family is not alone.

While some 3.7 million Ukrainians remain displaced internally, estimates suggest that some 6.7 million Ukrainians live outside of Ukraine, with the vast majority of them spread across Europe.

With Ukrainian forces strained under Russia's pressure on the extensive 1200-km front lines and Ukraine bolstering reinforcements every day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now urging diaspora Ukrainians who fled the war to return and pick up arms against Russian troops.

On August 27, he revealed that he is seeking to create a ministry to unite and bring Ukrainians living abroad back to their country.

"We need to bring back the adult population, we need to bring back our children and students without coercion. We need to create all the conditions for them to want to do this," Zelenskyy said, adding a decision about the ministry is expected to be made soon.

"This is a very difficult mission for any ministry. I'm not talking about people, not about personalities, I'm talking about the institutionalisation of this process. No one has had such a challenge as returning 7.5 million people," he said.

But refugees such as Kravchenko say they may not go back to Ukraine under Zelenskyy's plan.

"We are not planning to return, we are building our lives in Canada. Canada has accepted us, and we are doing everything in our Ukrainian community to help Ukrainians in Canada and our valiant army," Kravchenko said.

"To protect our family and daughter, we would like to stay in Canada," Yevheniia told TRT World.

Carrot and stick policy to recruit

Ukraine has so far adopted many measures to boost its recruitment numbers.

In May this year, a divisive mobilisation law in Ukraine came into force that Ukraine said will make it easier to identify every conscript in the country and help replenish depleted forces.

Ukraine has also barred men under 60 from fleeing the country since the war began, but some are exempt, including those who are disabled or have three or more dependent children.

Zelenskyy also signed laws, allowing prisoners to join the military and increasing fines for those dodging recruitment fivefold.

The government has reportedly suspended consular services for men who are not registered with the military.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine is actively recruiting more soldiers to combat Russia's advancing forces.