A pair of gunmen on a motorcycle has opened fire on Thursday and killed a policeman guarding a group of polio workers going door-to-door in a vaccination campaign in northwestern Pakistan, police said, the second attack on the country's anti-polio campaign in as many days.

This happened as more than 100 Pakistan police who provide security for polio vaccination teams in restive border areas went on strike after a string of deadly gunmen attacks this week.

"Any constable who learns of the protest is leaving their polio duty to join the demonstration," said a police officer at the sit-in who asked not to be named.

He told AFP that negotiations have failed between the protesting police and senior officials in Bannu district, in the northwestern border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since the launch of the latest vaccination drive on Monday, at least two police officers and one polio worker have been shot dead in separate attacks in rural districts near the border with Afghanistan, including one officer escorting a team on Thursday.

Nine people were also wounded on Monday in a bomb attack on a polio vaccination team claimed by the Daesh terror group.

Most attacks are claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, a separate group from the Afghan Taliban.