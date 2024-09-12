TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Aysenur Eygi comes home to Türkiye on September 13
Turkish foreign ministry says procedural matters have been handled to bring back the activist’s body from Israel for burial.
Aysenur Eygi comes home to Türkiye on September 13
Türkiye launches investigation into killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers under domestic law. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 12, 2024

Turkish authorities have completed formal procedures for the transfer of the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish-American rights activist who was killed by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank.

“The procedures for the transfer of the body of our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, to Türkiye were completed today (September 12) by our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate General in Jerusalem,” Turkish foreign ministry announced.

“The body of the deceased will arrive in Türkiye tomorrow. We wish Allah's mercy on our deceased citizen and send our condolences to her family.”

RelatedTürkiye wants to bring Aysenur home for burial

Condemning the murder “committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government”, the ministry said, “we will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished.”

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye has also announced that it is launching an investigation into the killing of Aysenur.

Ankara has launched an investigation into the killing of Aysenur that will be conducted under domestic law, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American peace activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on September 6.

Since then, the Türkish diplomatic mission in Jerusalem has been working to fly Aysenur’s body back to Türkiye following a request from her family. Aysenur is a dual citizen of both Türkiye and the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines