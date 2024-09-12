Turkish authorities have completed formal procedures for the transfer of the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish-American rights activist who was killed by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank.

“The procedures for the transfer of the body of our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, to Türkiye were completed today (September 12) by our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate General in Jerusalem,” Turkish foreign ministry announced.

“The body of the deceased will arrive in Türkiye tomorrow. We wish Allah's mercy on our deceased citizen and send our condolences to her family.”

Condemning the murder “committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government”, the ministry said, “we will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished.”