As children across the globe begin their first year of school, at least 45,000 six-year-olds in Gaza are denied this opportunity, with most struggling to survive each day, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reports.

In Gaza, the new school year has not started as Israel’s war on Gaza continues to severely impact students, teachers, and schools.

The children unable to start first grade in Gaza are among 625,000 other children who have already missed a full school year and are at significant risk of missing a second year of education.

While data compiled by different agencies reveal the stark horror facing Gaza’s children, the UN has highlighted Israel’s indiscriminate targeting of educational institutes.

“Children in Gaza have lost their homes, family members, friends, safety, and routine,” said UNICEF’s Middle East and North Africa Regional Director Adele Khodr.

“They have also lost the sanctuary and stimulation provided by school, putting their bright futures at risk of being dimmed by this terrible conflict.”

Since October 2023, every school in Gaza has remained closed, leaving 39,000 students unable to complete their final year or take the crucial Tawjihi exams—a first in decades for the region.

In Palestine, the Tawjihi exams are crucial for completing high school and deciding a student's future educational opportunities. Since October, approximately 800,000 students in Gaza have been denied their right to education, as reported by the Governmental Media Office.

Gaza’s children have endured unimaginable horrors – they deserve an immediate ceasefire and a chance for a peaceful future - UNICEF

A future lost

For older students, the extended disruption has led to deep uncertainty and anxiety. Without access to education, many face heightened risks of exploitation, child labour and possibility of dropping out for good.